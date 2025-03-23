Champions Shine: Sabalenka and Zverev Advance in Miami Open
Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev advanced in the Miami Open amid injuries and stunning performances. Sabalenka progressed as opponent Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired injured, while Zverev defeated Jacob Fearnley. Other notable wins included Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. Zverev aims to continue his promising streak, despite earlier challenges in Indian Wells.
Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, advanced to the last 16 of the Miami Open following the retirement of Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who sustained a right thigh injury.
Sabalenka, coming from a loss at the Indian Wells final, dominated the set 6-1 before Ruse's exit. She now anticipates facing either Danielle Collins or Rebeka Masarova next.
In men's singles, top seed Alexander Zverev proved formidable against Jacob Fearnley with a 6-2 6-4 victory, marking his 145th Masters 1000 win, surpassing Tommy Haas. Zverev expressed hope in maintaining this momentum despite earlier setbacks in Indian Wells.
