Champions Shine: Sabalenka and Zverev Advance in Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, advanced to the last 16 of the Miami Open following the retirement of Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who sustained a right thigh injury.

Sabalenka, coming from a loss at the Indian Wells final, dominated the set 6-1 before Ruse's exit. She now anticipates facing either Danielle Collins or Rebeka Masarova next.

In men's singles, top seed Alexander Zverev proved formidable against Jacob Fearnley with a 6-2 6-4 victory, marking his 145th Masters 1000 win, surpassing Tommy Haas. Zverev expressed hope in maintaining this momentum despite earlier setbacks in Indian Wells.

(With inputs from agencies.)