Shakib Al Hasan: Navigating Bowling Ban and Miscommunication

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan expresses disappointment over the lack of communication from the national cricket board regarding his exclusion from the Champions Trophy due to a suspect bowling action. Cleared to bowl after assessment, Shakib collaborated with coaches to refine his skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:20 IST
Shakib Al Hasan: Navigating Bowling Ban and Miscommunication
Shakib Al Hasan
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricket stalwart Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his disappointment over the way his exclusion from the Champions Trophy was handled by the national cricket board. The left-arm spinner was barred from bowling by the ECB due to a suspect action reported during a County Championship game.

The 37-year-old, who boasts an impressive career of 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, was left out of Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad as selectors opted not to include him purely as a batsman. Shakib, now cleared to bowl after a detailed assessment, had collaborated with Surrey head coach Gareth Batty and his mentor Mohammad Salahuddin to perfect his skills.

Former Bangladesh U-19 player Sirajullah Khadem explained that Shakib's action was reported because he had bowled extensively during the match, leading to fatigue-induced minor adjustments in his technique. Shakib is said to have regained his form, conveying his wish for better communication from the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

