Shakib Al Hasan: Navigating Bowling Ban and Miscommunication
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan expresses disappointment over the lack of communication from the national cricket board regarding his exclusion from the Champions Trophy due to a suspect bowling action. Cleared to bowl after assessment, Shakib collaborated with coaches to refine his skills.
Bangladesh cricket stalwart Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his disappointment over the way his exclusion from the Champions Trophy was handled by the national cricket board. The left-arm spinner was barred from bowling by the ECB due to a suspect action reported during a County Championship game.
The 37-year-old, who boasts an impressive career of 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, was left out of Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad as selectors opted not to include him purely as a batsman. Shakib, now cleared to bowl after a detailed assessment, had collaborated with Surrey head coach Gareth Batty and his mentor Mohammad Salahuddin to perfect his skills.
Former Bangladesh U-19 player Sirajullah Khadem explained that Shakib's action was reported because he had bowled extensively during the match, leading to fatigue-induced minor adjustments in his technique. Shakib is said to have regained his form, conveying his wish for better communication from the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
