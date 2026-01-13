BJP and CPC Strengthen Ties: A New Era of Communication
A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters. Key discussions revolved around enhancing inter-party communications between the BJP and CPC. The meeting was attended by BJP party general secretary Arun Singh and China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong.
A delegation from the Communist Party of China, headed by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in India on Monday. The visit aims to fortify inter-party communications.
During the meeting, BJP's delegation, led by General Secretary Arun Singh, held extensive discussions on various means to advance interactions and collaborations between the BJP and the Communist Party of China (CPC). They exchanged ideas to bolster ties and mutual understanding.
Adding significance to the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also accompanied the CPC delegation, highlighting the commitment to strengthening bilateral engagements, according to Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge, in a post on the social media platform X.
