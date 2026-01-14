Starlink's Role in Iranian Protests: A New Era of Communication

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service, a brainchild of entrepreneur Elon Musk, has become a crucial tool for Iranian demonstrators seeking to bypass government restrictions on information flow. The satellite service recently dropped its fees, giving a significant boost to those trying to shed light on the nationwide protests.

The Iranian government had previously implemented a complete telecommunications shutdown affecting 85 million citizens, amid mounting protests over the Islamic Republic's struggling economy. Activists report that Starlink's free availability has allowed citizens to transmit vital information to the outside world, despite the government's tightening grip.

While the satellite service is banned in Iran, the demand for it is high. Activists undergo significant risks to smuggle the necessary equipment into the country. Authorities are conducting raids to find these devices, which are often disguised as solar panels, as a digital cat-and-mouse game unfolds between the state and its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)