France Explores Satellite Communication Solutions for Iran
France is considering sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran to aid in overcoming internet blackouts imposed by Iranian authorities. French foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, confirmed to parliament that this option is being explored to bolster communications in Iran amid recent restrictions.
Barrot addressed lawmakers' concerns about the communication restrictions in Iran, noting that all measures, including the deployment of Eutelsat terminals, are under consideration. These terminals could significantly improve internet connectivity in Iran, providing a vital boost to information flow and citizen communication.
The communication blackout in Iran has been a contentious issue, drawing international attention. France's proposal signifies a step towards supporting unrestricted information access, aligning with global efforts to uphold digital freedoms across the globe.
