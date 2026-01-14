Left Menu

France Explores Satellite Communication Solutions for Iran

France is considering sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran to aid in overcoming internet blackouts imposed by Iranian authorities. French foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, confirmed to parliament that this option is being explored to bolster communications in Iran amid recent restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:00 IST
France has announced plans to potentially send Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran. This move aims to counteract the communication blackouts enforced by Iranian authorities. The initiative was disclosed by foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot during a parliamentary session.

Barrot addressed lawmakers' concerns about the communication restrictions in Iran, noting that all measures, including the deployment of Eutelsat terminals, are under consideration. These terminals could significantly improve internet connectivity in Iran, providing a vital boost to information flow and citizen communication.

The communication blackout in Iran has been a contentious issue, drawing international attention. France's proposal signifies a step towards supporting unrestricted information access, aligning with global efforts to uphold digital freedoms across the globe.

