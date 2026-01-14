France Explores Satellite Communication Solutions for Iran

France has announced plans to potentially send Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran. This move aims to counteract the communication blackouts enforced by Iranian authorities. The initiative was disclosed by foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot during a parliamentary session.

Barrot addressed lawmakers' concerns about the communication restrictions in Iran, noting that all measures, including the deployment of Eutelsat terminals, are under consideration. These terminals could significantly improve internet connectivity in Iran, providing a vital boost to information flow and citizen communication.

The communication blackout in Iran has been a contentious issue, drawing international attention. France's proposal signifies a step towards supporting unrestricted information access, aligning with global efforts to uphold digital freedoms across the globe.