Iran Calls Resume Amid Nationwide Protests: A Struggle for Communication
Mobile phone communications in Iran were briefly restored amid a crackdown on nationwide protests. Although some calls were made abroad, internet access remained largely cut off. The unrest, triggered by political tensions, has resulted in numerous arrests and casualties, escalating diplomatic strains with the United States.
Mobile phone services in Iran saw brief restoration on Tuesday despite a comprehensive government crackdown during nationwide protests, which included cutting the internet and banning international calls. Reports from Tehran indicated some calls were successfully made to external media outlets.
Communication lines remain heavily restricted as text messaging services and internet access continued to stay down. This comes after a government shutdown aimed at curbing protest escalation, which has led to hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests.
The protests have further strained relations between Iran and the United States, with President Donald Trump threatening tariffs and military actions. While diplomatic dialogues are ongoing, tensions continue to rise, especially with Iran's warnings against American and Israeli intervention.
