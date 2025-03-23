Anthony Gordon Pulls Out of England Squad After Injury
Winger Anthony Gordon left the England squad due to an injury during their World Cup qualifier against Albania. Sustaining a hip injury, he returned to Newcastle United for further assessment. England announced the withdrawal before their next match against Latvia.
Winger Anthony Gordon has been ruled out of the England squad after sustaining an injury during their World Cup qualifying match against Albania. The incident occurred when Gordon, who entered the match as a substitute, suffered what appeared to be a hip injury.
Following the 2-0 victory over Albania at Wembley Stadium, an official statement from England confirmed Gordon's withdrawal, noting that he had returned to Newcastle United for further medical examination.
England, who are set to face Latvia in their second World Cup qualifier at Wembley, will proceed without Gordon in the lineup as they focus on securing another victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Heart and Hope of Newcastle United: From Bronze Legends to New Beginnings
TikTok Ban Sparks Controversy in Albania Over Censorship Concerns
Albania: Championing EU Integration Amidst Regional Cooperation Efforts
Albania's TikTok Ban Sparks Outcry Ahead of Elections
Newcastle United Triumph: Ending a 70-Year Trophy Drought