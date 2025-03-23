Carlos Ortiz Triumphs at Macau Golf and Country Club

Amid stiff competition, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz emerged victorious at the Macau Golf and Country Club, continuing his commendable performance on the International Series and Asian Tour by securing his second title.

Despite a strong start, India's Yuvraj Sandhu struggled during the final round, finishing tied for 26th. Sandhu's game faltered with two bogeys and a double bogey against only one birdie.

Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak finished in second and third place, respectively, earning coveted spots at The Open this summer. Sergio Garcia narrowly missed a top-three finish, placing fourth.

