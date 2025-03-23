Left Menu

Carlos Ortiz Triumphs at Macau Golf and Country Club

Carlos Ortiz secured the title at the Macau Golf and Country Club after a fierce competition with Patrick Reed. Yuvraj Sandhu, who performed well initially, ended tied-26th. The victory marks Ortiz's second International Series win, with Reed and Jason Kokrak following closely behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Macau | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:18 IST
Amid stiff competition, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz emerged victorious at the Macau Golf and Country Club, continuing his commendable performance on the International Series and Asian Tour by securing his second title.

Despite a strong start, India's Yuvraj Sandhu struggled during the final round, finishing tied for 26th. Sandhu's game faltered with two bogeys and a double bogey against only one birdie.

Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak finished in second and third place, respectively, earning coveted spots at The Open this summer. Sergio Garcia narrowly missed a top-three finish, placing fourth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

