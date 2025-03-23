Juventus Set for Coaching Shakeup as Season Slumps

In a surprising move, Thiago Motta is reportedly on the verge of being dismissed as the head coach of Juventus, paving the way for Igor Tudor to step in as his replacement. This potential change comes after a string of disappointing performances by the team, leaving the Italian giants at risk of missing key competitions.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Tudor has agreed to a caretaker role for the rest of the season, with plans already in motion for his arrival in Turin. As of now, Juventus remains tight-lipped, with no official confirmation of a coaching reshuffle.

Motta, in his debut season with Juventus, has struggled to transition from the defensive play style left by Massimiliano Allegri, who was relieved of his duties after disruptive conduct. The current season has seen Juventus stagnate, drawing numerous matches and suffering heavy defeats, fueling the urgency for a fresh direction under Tudor's experienced guidance.

