German Resilience: A Stunning Comeback Against Italy

Germany initially dominated with a three-goal lead, eventually drawing 3-3 against Italy, securing a 5-4 aggregate victory. Despite a strong first half with goals by Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, Italy's comeback left the Germans subdued, but they held on to advance in the Nations League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dortmund | Updated: 24-03-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 03:21 IST
Germany initially established a commanding three-goal lead against Italy, only to end up drawing 3-3. Despite this tense finish, they secured a 5-4 aggregate victory, progressing to the Nations League's final four.

Germany's vigorous start was marked by Joshua Kimmich's penalty in the 30th minute, followed by a surprise corner kick leading to Jamal Musiala's goal in the 36th. Tim Kleindienst's strike just before halftime strengthened their stance.

However, a German error sparked Italy's revival, with Moise Kean narrowing the gap early in the second half. Kean further exploited Germany's defensive lapse, and Giacomo Raspadori's late penalty secured the draw, but it wasn't enough to overturn the aggregate deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

