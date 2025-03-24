Left Menu

Novak Djokovic: Dominating the Tennis Landscape with Record-Breaking Feats

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate men's tennis with remarkable records. With 24 Grand Slam titles and 40 Masters titles, he remains the only player to win each Masters at least twice. Djokovic has spent a record 428 weeks as world number one and holds an impressive eight year-end top rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 05:18 IST
Novak Djokovic: Dominating the Tennis Landscape with Record-Breaking Feats
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has firmly established himself as a tennis legend, setting numerous unprecedented records in the sport. Most notably, he has claimed a staggering 24 Grand Slam titles across all four major tournaments, showcasing his versatility and dominance on the court.

In addition to his Grand Slam success, Djokovic holds 40 Masters titles, the most by any player, further solidifying his legacy as a champion. He has impressively won every Masters tournament at least twice, a feat unmatched by any other tennis player.

At the age of 37, Djokovic continues to defy age-related expectations by maintaining the world number one ranking for 428 weeks. His consistent performance is evident in his eight year-end number one rankings, further emphasizing his unparalleled supremacy in the sport of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025