Novak Djokovic has firmly established himself as a tennis legend, setting numerous unprecedented records in the sport. Most notably, he has claimed a staggering 24 Grand Slam titles across all four major tournaments, showcasing his versatility and dominance on the court.

In addition to his Grand Slam success, Djokovic holds 40 Masters titles, the most by any player, further solidifying his legacy as a champion. He has impressively won every Masters tournament at least twice, a feat unmatched by any other tennis player.

At the age of 37, Djokovic continues to defy age-related expectations by maintaining the world number one ranking for 428 weeks. His consistent performance is evident in his eight year-end number one rankings, further emphasizing his unparalleled supremacy in the sport of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)