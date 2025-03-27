Alysa Liu Shines at World Figure Skating Championships

American figure skater Alysa Liu dazzled at the World Championships in Boston, delivering a career-best performance to lead the women's competition. As figure skating's significant event unfolds before the 2026 Olympics, Liu's score of 74.58 places her ahead of Japan's Mone Chiba and fellow American Isabeau Levito.

Liu's energetic routine, with a stunning triple flip-triple toe loop and flawless triple Lutz, captivated the audience, eliciting cheers and flag-waving. Japan's Chiba also impressed with complex choreography, including a triple Lutz-triple toe and triple flip, earning her a second-place score of 73.44.

The competition continues amid a reflective moment for those associated with the sport, honoring victims of a past tragedy. The Championships will determine countries' representation at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, set against a backdrop of athletic prowess and somber remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)