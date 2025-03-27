Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek in Miami Thriller

Philippine tennis sensation Alexandra Eala stunned the tennis world with an impressive 6-2 7-5 victory over world number two Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open. Displaying remarkable poise, the 19-year-old Eala broke Swiatek's serve repeatedly, securing the most significant win of her young career.

In the same tournament, American Jessica Pegula ended Emma Raducanu's surprising run with a hard-fought 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 win. Meanwhile, on the men's side, France's Arthur Fils upset top-seed Alexander Zverev, continuing his strong form after a successful stint at Indian Wells.

The Miami Open quarter-finals have brought thrilling matches, with Grigor Dimitrov overcoming a match point to defeat Francisco Cerundolo in a grueling encounter. Dimitrov now awaits the winner between Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda in the semi-finals.

