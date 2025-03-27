Left Menu

Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek in Miami Thriller

Philippine tennis star Alexandra Eala achieved the biggest victory of her career by defeating world number two Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open. Eala's win was marked by breaking Swiatek's serve multiple times. American Jessica Pegula advanced to the semi-finals, and Arthur Fils upset Alexander Zverev on the men's side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:41 IST
Philippine tennis sensation Alexandra Eala stunned the tennis world with an impressive 6-2 7-5 victory over world number two Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open. Displaying remarkable poise, the 19-year-old Eala broke Swiatek's serve repeatedly, securing the most significant win of her young career.

In the same tournament, American Jessica Pegula ended Emma Raducanu's surprising run with a hard-fought 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 win. Meanwhile, on the men's side, France's Arthur Fils upset top-seed Alexander Zverev, continuing his strong form after a successful stint at Indian Wells.

The Miami Open quarter-finals have brought thrilling matches, with Grigor Dimitrov overcoming a match point to defeat Francisco Cerundolo in a grueling encounter. Dimitrov now awaits the winner between Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

