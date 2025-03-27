Moeen Ali Shines in KKR Debut as Spin Duo Tame Royals

In a standout performance, Moeen Ali rose to the occasion for Kolkata Knight Riders by showcasing his spin prowess against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With Sunil Narine sidelined due to illness, Ali stepped in to fill the void, impressively restricting the Royals.

On his franchise debut, Ali recorded figures of 2/23, seamlessly working alongside mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The duo's efforts successfully confined Rajasthan to a modest 151/9 total, which set the stage for a comfortable victory. Quinton de Kock's commanding 97 not out ensured a straightforward chase, securing an 8-wicket triumph for the Knights.

The all-rounder's strategic approach combined sharp delivery with tactical acumen, earning accolades from analysts and fans alike. Emphasizing a batter's mindset, the retired international cricketer emphasized his adaptability and continued desire to thrive in league cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)