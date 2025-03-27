Jonny Bairstow Eyes England Comeback Amid Uncertain Stance

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is hopeful for a summer return to England's international cricket team, describing it as "stupid" to dismiss the possibility. Bairstow, sidelined for nine months, last donned the England jersey in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against India.

Following England's tournament exit, Bairstow was dropped from the Test team amid a red-ball overhaul post a 4-1 series defeat by India. Despite reaching a milestone of 100 Test appearances in Dharamshala, he found himself on the sidelines as England explored other wicketkeeping options.

At 35, Bairstow is eager to reclaim his spot, motivated by his current central contract which ends in October. He emphasized the importance of run-scoring, expressing a desire to return and stating, "I can load the gun, but I won't be the one pulling the trigger."

(With inputs from agencies.)