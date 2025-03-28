Barcelona''s Dani Olmo picks up apparent muscle injury

Left Menu

The Spanish international walked off the pitch when substituted in the 28th minute after he had made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.It is an injury, and now in this schedule two weeks is a lot of matches, so it is not good, Flick said.Barcelona hosts Girona on Sunday in the Spanish league, which it leads by three points over Real Madrid.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 28-03-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 09:46 IST
Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has picked up a leg injury that could rule him out of upcoming matches, coach Hansi Flick said after his team's 3-0 win over Osasuna on Thursday.

Olmo appeared to injure his upper right leg in the first half. The Spanish international walked off the pitch when substituted in the 28th minute after he had made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

''It is an injury, and now in this schedule two weeks is a lot of matches, so it is not good,'' Flick said.

Barcelona hosts Girona on Sunday in the Spanish league, which it leads by three points over Real Madrid. It then visits Atletico Madrid on April 4 with their Copa del Rey semifinal poised 4-4 after the first leg. Then, after facing Real Betis in La Liga, it plays Borussia Dortmund on April 9 in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Olmo joined Barcelona last summer and has provided another option in attack with seven goals and playmaking abilities. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

