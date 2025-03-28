Left Menu

Marsh and Pooran's Batting Brilliance: A Fascinating Display

Mitchell Marsh expressed fascination watching Nicholas Pooran's explosive batting as Lucknow Super Giants triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pooran's 70 off 26 balls paired with Marsh's 52 created a commanding win. Marsh praised young pacer Prince Yadav's performance, while Heinrich Klaasen from SRH noted the team's inability to post a competitive total.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:29 IST
Mitchell Marsh found it fascinating to watch his teammate Nicholas Pooran dispatch the cricket ball into the stands as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad. The explosive Pooran smashed 70 off just 26 balls as he shared a crucial stand with Marsh, who scored 52 off 31 balls.

The dynamic duo had already made headlines in the opening match against Delhi Capitals, sharing the highest partnership for the second wicket. Their chemistry on the field is palpable, as Marsh noted, particularly when Pooran is in his element.

While Marsh enjoyed the view from the same side, Prince Yadav's disciplined bowling was vital in containing Hyderabad's lineup, alongside Shardul Thakur's match-winning spell. Despite the win, Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers admitted their score was below par, affecting their ability to mount a real challenge.

