IPL Match Rescheduled Due to Ramanavami Festivities

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that the IPL fixture between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants has been postponed from April 6 to April 8, owing to Ramanavami celebrations in Kolkata.

The rescheduled game will remain in Kolkata, despite earlier reports suggesting a possible shift to Guwahati. This decision came after Kolkata Police requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to adjust the schedule, anticipating a need for increased personnel deployment during the festivities.

Cricket Association of Bengal President Snehashish Ganguly confirmed the request for rescheduling, noting that although other venues were considered, the match will proceed at its initial location in Kolkata. The remainder of the IPL schedule remains unchanged with one match now on April 6, and a double-header set for April 8.

