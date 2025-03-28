Left Menu

Uruguay Soccer Stars Fight Bans After Copa America Clash

Five Uruguay soccer players, including notable names like José María Giménez and Darwin Núñez, appealed their bans after a clash with Colombia fans. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is hearing their case, with no verdict date set. The players aim to overturn decisions imposed by CONMEBOL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:08 IST
Five Uruguayan soccer players, including big names such as José María Giménez, Darwin Núñez, and Ronald Araújo, have had their appeals heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following tensions with Colombia fans at a Copa America game.

The players argue they were forced to protect their families during the incident, which occurred after a semifinals defeat in Charlotte. The Uruguayan soccer federation is standing by their players, contesting the bans imposed by CONMEBOL.

Meanwhile, Uruguay, led by coach Marcelo Bielsa, is progressing well in World Cup qualifiers, currently standing third in the South American group. The top six teams will directly secure their spot in the World Cup.

