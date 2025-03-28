Indian Women's Wrestling Team Triumphs with Gold and Bronze at Asian Championship

India's wrestling contingent celebrated a momentous Day 3 at the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, with the women's team achieving a historic milestone. Manisha, competing in the 62kg category, clinched India's maiden gold medal of the tournament following a series of commanding victories, culminating in an 8-7 triumph over North Korea's Ok J. Kim in the final.

Manisha demonstrated remarkable prowess, beginning with a dominant 11-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Tynys Dubek in the qualification round. She continued her victorious streak by defeating Korea's Hanbit Lee by fall in the quarterfinals, then outmaneuvering 2023 Asian Champion Kalmira Bilimbekova from Kyrgyzstan 5-1 in the semifinals.

In another significant achievement, Antim Panghal (53kg) returned to international competition post-2024 Paris Olympics and secured a bronze medal. Her remarkable quarterfinal win, 10-6, against Jin Zhang of China set the tone, although she faced a setback against Japan's Moe Kiyooka, losing 10-0 in the semifinals. Antim's resilience shone through in the bronze medal match, where she dominated DPR Korea's Meng Hsuan Hsieh with a 10-0 victory. With more disciplines on the horizon, the Wrestling Federation of India anticipates further successes.

