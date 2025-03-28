Royal Challengers Triumph Over CSK in Historic Victory

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a historic 50-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings during their IPL encounter on Friday, marking their first triumph at Chepauk since 2008.

After setting a formidable target of 197 runs, RCB's bowling attack led by Josh Hazlewood, who took three crucial wickets, restricted CSK to 146/8 over their allotted 20 overs.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar excelled on the field, scoring a solid 51 runs, while CSK's top scorers Rachin Ravindra and MS Dhoni fell short in their chase.

