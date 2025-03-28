Royal Challengers Triumph Over CSK in Historic Victory

Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in an IPL match at Chepauk. CSK, chasing a target of 197, managed only 146 for 8. Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 51. CSK's Rachin Ravindra made 41, and MS Dhoni remained not out at 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:22 IST
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a historic 50-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings during their IPL encounter on Friday, marking their first triumph at Chepauk since 2008.

After setting a formidable target of 197 runs, RCB's bowling attack led by Josh Hazlewood, who took three crucial wickets, restricted CSK to 146/8 over their allotted 20 overs.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar excelled on the field, scoring a solid 51 runs, while CSK's top scorers Rachin Ravindra and MS Dhoni fell short in their chase.

