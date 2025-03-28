Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings' Challenging Run

The Chennai Super Kings faced a tough innings with notable contributions being 30 not out by MS Dhoni and losses of key wickets to bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. Ultimately, the team finished at 146/8 in their 20 overs.

Updated: 28-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:24 IST
The Chennai Super Kings' innings saw a series of setbacks as they grappled with disciplined bowling from the opposition.

Rachin Ravindra managed to score 41, while MS Dhoni stayed firm until the end with a valiant 30 not out. However, consistent breakthroughs by bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal curbed their progress.

Overall, despite efforts from several batsmen, the Chennai Super Kings concluded their innings at 146 for 8, setting a challenging stance for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

