Diamond League Faces 2025 Calendar Clashes Amidst Rising Competition

The Diamond League is preparing for potential 2025 calendar clashes with new competitions like Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track series. CEO Petr Stastny welcomes competition but warns it may hurt athletes and organizers. Despite criticisms, the league increases prize money and maintains traditional formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:32 IST
The Diamond League, under CEO Petr Stastny's leadership, is facing potential calendar issues in 2025 due to new competitions such as Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track series.

During a media roundtable, Stastny emphasized his approval of healthy competition, but raised concerns over scheduling conflicts that could disadvantage both athletes and event organizers. A specific conflict arises with the Miami Grand Slam clash, overlapping with the Diamond League in Shanghai in early May.

Additionally, the league plans to boost its prize money to over $9 million in 2025. Criticisms of lacking high-profile athlete matchups and limited TV accessibility remain. Still, the league strives to ensure compelling competition, maintaining its traditional formats and logistical decisions.

