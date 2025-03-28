RCB Ends 17-Year Chepauk Drought with Commanding Win
Rajat Patidar's fifty and a robust bowling performance guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, ending a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk. CSK faltered early with key players dismissed quickly, unable to chase down RCB's 196/7, crumbling at 146/8.
Rajat Patidar played a pivotal role as Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke their 17-year winless streak at Chepauk, securing a decisive 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Patidar's fortuitous fifty received ample support from RCB's bowlers, setting the stage for a memorable triumph.
The Southern Derby saw a weakened CSK succumbing early, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad being one of the three wickets to fall in the initial overs. RCB capitalized on CSK's poor start and lack of momentum, restricting the hosts to 146/8 in pursuit of a 196/7 target.
Despite a late flourish by MS Dhoni, CSK could not claw their way back, marking their first loss at home to RCB since IPL's inception in 2008. This victory was met with joy by Virat Kohli, the only remaining player from RCB's 2008 squad.
