Left Menu

RCB Ends 17-Year Chepauk Drought with Commanding Win

Rajat Patidar's fifty and a robust bowling performance guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, ending a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk. CSK faltered early with key players dismissed quickly, unable to chase down RCB's 196/7, crumbling at 146/8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:34 IST
RCB Ends 17-Year Chepauk Drought with Commanding Win
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

Rajat Patidar played a pivotal role as Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke their 17-year winless streak at Chepauk, securing a decisive 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Patidar's fortuitous fifty received ample support from RCB's bowlers, setting the stage for a memorable triumph.

The Southern Derby saw a weakened CSK succumbing early, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad being one of the three wickets to fall in the initial overs. RCB capitalized on CSK's poor start and lack of momentum, restricting the hosts to 146/8 in pursuit of a 196/7 target.

Despite a late flourish by MS Dhoni, CSK could not claw their way back, marking their first loss at home to RCB since IPL's inception in 2008. This victory was met with joy by Virat Kohli, the only remaining player from RCB's 2008 squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025