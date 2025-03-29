Rajat Patidar's Strategic Moves Bring RCB Dominant Victory over CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar credited his bowlers for their strategic breakthroughs during the Power Play as they secured a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings. CSK, hindered by early dismissals, faced a challenging target set by RCB's strong innings.

Josh Hazlewood played a pivotal role in RCB's bowling attack, taking three key wickets, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added pressure with another dismissal, leaving CSK struggling at 30 for 3 while chasing 197. The track offered support for RCB's spinners, enhancing their defense.

Despite the challenging chase, CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged fielding lapses added to their difficulty. RCB's superior strategic play and energizing fielding execution ultimately secured their dominant win against CSK at Chepauk.

(With inputs from agencies.)