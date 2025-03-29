Rajat Patidar's Strategic Moves Bring RCB Dominant Victory over CSK
Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighted the pivotal wickets taken during Power Play by his bowlers as crucial in their victory against Chennai Super Kings. With an effective blend of pace and spin, RCB defended their total, while CSK struggled under added pressure, partly due to poor fielding.
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar credited his bowlers for their strategic breakthroughs during the Power Play as they secured a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings. CSK, hindered by early dismissals, faced a challenging target set by RCB's strong innings.
Josh Hazlewood played a pivotal role in RCB's bowling attack, taking three key wickets, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added pressure with another dismissal, leaving CSK struggling at 30 for 3 while chasing 197. The track offered support for RCB's spinners, enhancing their defense.
Despite the challenging chase, CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged fielding lapses added to their difficulty. RCB's superior strategic play and energizing fielding execution ultimately secured their dominant win against CSK at Chepauk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajat Patidar
- RCB
- IPL
- CSK
- Josh Hazlewood
- Power Play
- Chepauk
- RCB vs CSK
- cricket match
- RCB victory