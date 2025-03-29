Triumphant Return: Mateta's Inspiring Comeback

Jean-Philippe Mateta marked his return to Crystal Palace on Saturday following a severe head injury that sidelined him. He sustained a severely lacerated ear requiring 25 stitches after an incident with Millwall's Liam Roberts during an FA Cup match.

The French forward had been hospitalized after the encounter, which saw him struck on the head by a high boot from the Millwall goalkeeper, who was subsequently sent off. Mateta had to be stretchered off and was unable to play until the Cup quarterfinal against Fulham.

Palace's chairman, Steve Parish, labeled the challenge as 'the most reckless' he'd witnessed. Though Roberts faced backlash, Mateta expressed forgiveness, understanding it as an unfortunate error, illustrating his sportsmanship with the phrase 'It is football.'

