Radical Reforms on the Horizon: AIFF's Draft Constitution Unveiled

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is poised for a structural overhaul as a draft constitution proposing significant changes has been submitted to the Supreme Court. Authored by retired Justice L Nageswara Rao, the document suggests the inclusion of at least five former national players in the 14-member Executive Committee.

Among its groundbreaking proposals, the draft introduces clauses for the removal of office bearers through a no-confidence motion, a move that could expedite elections if adopted swiftly by the AIFF following the court's approval. The existing executive members will serve full terms, with potential early elections pending the court's decision.

The draft also redefines the composition of the General Body, reducing state unit votes and increasing player representation. With Justice Rao highlighting a transition to enhanced democratic governance, the draft seeks to empower athletes, referees, coaches, and clubs in AIFF's administration, aiming for genuine representation in sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)