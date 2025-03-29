Left Menu

Radical Reforms on the Horizon: AIFF's Draft Constitution Unveiled

The All India Football Federation's draft constitution introduces sweeping changes, including the inclusion of eminent players in the Executive Committee and provisions for a no-confidence motion against office bearers. The Supreme Court is set to review the document, which may lead to early elections and altered governance structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:46 IST
Radical Reforms on the Horizon: AIFF's Draft Constitution Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is poised for a structural overhaul as a draft constitution proposing significant changes has been submitted to the Supreme Court. Authored by retired Justice L Nageswara Rao, the document suggests the inclusion of at least five former national players in the 14-member Executive Committee.

Among its groundbreaking proposals, the draft introduces clauses for the removal of office bearers through a no-confidence motion, a move that could expedite elections if adopted swiftly by the AIFF following the court's approval. The existing executive members will serve full terms, with potential early elections pending the court's decision.

The draft also redefines the composition of the General Body, reducing state unit votes and increasing player representation. With Justice Rao highlighting a transition to enhanced democratic governance, the draft seeks to empower athletes, referees, coaches, and clubs in AIFF's administration, aiming for genuine representation in sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025