Mumbai Indians' Late Burst Thwarts Gujarat Titans' Charge

Mumbai Indians (MI) staged a spectacular comeback, limiting Gujarat Titans (GT) to 196/8 after the Titans appeared on course for a 200-plus total during their clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday. After cruising at 179/3, GT suffered a stunning collapse, losing three wickets in as many deliveries.

Sai Sudharsan, in excellent form, was dismissed for 63 off 41 balls on the final delivery of Trent Boult's spell. The following delivery saw Rahul Tewatia run out without facing a ball, and Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed by Deepak Chahar for 18, leaving GT at 179/6 in 18.2 overs.

MI elected to field after winning the toss. Gujarat's opening duo, Shubman Gill and Sudharsan, established a robust 78-run partnership before Gill fell for 38 to MI captain Hardik Pandya. Jos Buttler partnered with Sudharsan for an additional 51 runs, only to be ousted by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 39. Despite the early 150 in 15.5 overs, MI's disciplined death bowling, led by Pandya with figures of 2/29 and contributions from Boult and others, thwarted GT's efforts to cross the 200 mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)