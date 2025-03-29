Tamim Iqbal Embarks on a 'New Life' After Cardiac Episode

Bangladesh's former cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has expressed being 'really overwhelmed' by the outpouring of love from fans following a recent cardiac incident. He called it a 'new life' as he embarks on the challenging journey to full recovery.

Iqbal, 36, was rushed to the hospital after feeling chest pain during a Dhaka Premier Division match. An emergency procedure revealed a blockage in one of his heart arteries. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home, thanks in part to trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim, whose quick CPR was crucial.

Tamim thanked the medical team and fans, acknowledging the ongoing road to recovery. He announced his retirement from international cricket in January, having played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, accumulating over 15,000 runs in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)