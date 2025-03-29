Passing the Torch: A New Era for Indian Table Tennis

Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal officially concluded his remarkable two-decade-long career on Saturday, with a loss to emerging star Snehit Suravajjula in the Round of 16 at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender event in Chennai 2025. Sharath, who faced his Men's Doubles partner, was outplayed 3-0, as the younger player showcased exceptional skill and focus.

Snehit's victory symbolizes a significant moment of succession in Indian table tennis, complemented by Manav Thakkar being the first Indian male to reach a WTT Star Contender Quarterfinal. The farewell match, hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, saw enthusiastic support from fans, acknowledging Sharath's immense contribution to the sport.

In an emotional climax, Sharath played an exhibition match against Egypt's Omar Assar before addressing the crowd. Expressing his desire to contribute to the sport beyond playing, Sharath indicated his plans to assume roles as an administrator or mentor while expressing gratitude for the support from his family, friends, and various organizations throughout his career.

