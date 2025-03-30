Aryna Sabalenka Dominates the Miami Open: A Masterclass in Power Play

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her dominance over American Jessica Pegula to claim the Miami Open title on Saturday, securing a 7-5, 6-2 victory. Leaning on her powerful forehand, the top-ranked Belarusian soared to her eighth WTA 1000 title, continuing her stellar form.

Despite a strong initial performance, Pegula couldn't maintain momentum against Sabalenka's relentless power play. The runner-up from Indian Wells and the Australian Open this year, Sabalenka decisively closed the match with a stunning backhand, clinching victory without dropping a set.

After an impressive run through the tournament, Sabalenka thanked the Miami crowd for their support. Pegula, seeking revenge after last year's Grand Slam final loss, fell short once more. The Belarusian's relentless pace proved overwhelming, culminating in a poignant yet celebratory trophy ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)