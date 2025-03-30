Rohit Sharma's Form: A Race Against Time

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has sounded an alarm regarding the current form of Rohit Sharma, suggesting that the celebrated batter is losing his consistent touch and needs to motivate himself each day to deliver his best.

The Mumbai Indians captain has struggled in the first two matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League, most recently scoring a mere eight runs against Gujarat Titans. According to Manjrekar, Rohit has reached a point in his career where his natural talent and instincts aren't enough, and rigorous daily training is imperative.

Despite setbacks, Manjrekar remains hopeful about Mumbai Indians' campaign in the IPL. The team did struggle against Gujarat Titans, but Manjrekar believes that with strategic adjustments and resilience, they're still in a promising position to vie for the title.

