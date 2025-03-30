Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Form: A Race Against Time

Sanjay Manjrekar expresses concern over Rohit Sharma's current form, noting a decline in performance. The Mumbai Indians star must now push himself daily to maintain his game. Despite early IPL losses, optimism surrounds Mumbai Indians' potential. Challenges include adjusting to pitches and overcoming competitive opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:53 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has sounded an alarm regarding the current form of Rohit Sharma, suggesting that the celebrated batter is losing his consistent touch and needs to motivate himself each day to deliver his best.

The Mumbai Indians captain has struggled in the first two matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League, most recently scoring a mere eight runs against Gujarat Titans. According to Manjrekar, Rohit has reached a point in his career where his natural talent and instincts aren't enough, and rigorous daily training is imperative.

Despite setbacks, Manjrekar remains hopeful about Mumbai Indians' campaign in the IPL. The team did struggle against Gujarat Titans, but Manjrekar believes that with strategic adjustments and resilience, they're still in a promising position to vie for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

