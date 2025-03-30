Left Menu

Oh Jun-sung and Miwa Harimoto Triumph at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025

Oh Jun-sung of South Korea claimed his first WTT Star Contender title in a thrilling seven-game final, while Japan's Miwa Harimoto won the Women's Singles crown. Manav Thakkar made history by reaching the semifinals, and South Korea clinched the Mixed Doubles title, highlighting the event's intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:27 IST
Miwa Harimoto. (Photo- WTT). Image Credit: ANI
The World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Chennai 2025 concluded with a string of electrifying victories, as South Korea's Oh Jun-sung emerged victorious in a gripping seven-game Men's Singles final against France's Thibault Poret. This was a significant win for the 18-year-old, securing his maiden WTT Star Contender title.

In the Women's Singles category, 16-year-old Japanese sensation Miwa Harimoto showcased her Olympic stamina and skill, overcoming her compatriot Honoka Hashimoto in a 4-2 win. Harimoto's ability to adapt and excel under the Expedite Rule highlights her agility and tactical prowess.

The tournament also saw an impressive performance from India's Manav Thakkar, who reached the semifinals, marking a new high for Indian table tennis. Meanwhile, South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin displayed dominance in the Mixed Doubles, capturing the title with a straight-sets victory over Japan's Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo.

