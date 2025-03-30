Last-Minute Equalizer Shakes Women's Super League

A thrilling stoppage-time goal by Shekiera Martinez salvaged a crucial 2-2 draw for West Ham United against Chelsea, injecting new excitement into the Women's Super League title race. Chelsea, the defending champions, dropped points for only the third time this season during Sunday's match.

Chelsea had surged ahead with a 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes, courtesy of early strikes from Maika Hamano and Aggie Beever-Jones. However, West Ham made a remarkable comeback, with Martinez's late header securing a point and lifting West Ham to seventh on the league table.

In other league matches, Arsenal cemented their second position with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace, who remain at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Manchester City continued to pressure the top spots with respective wins over Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

