Wanindu Hasaranga Shines as Rajasthan Royals Halt Chennai Super Kings

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Wanindu Hasaranga's magnificent spell carried Rajasthan Royals to a tightly contested six-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad bravely fought back with a stellar 63 off 44 balls. However, Hasaranga's 4/35 stifled the chase, holding CSK to 176/6, marking their second consecutive loss.

Despite late fireworks from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, the target proved insurmountable as Sandeep Sharma held firm, aided by a spectacular Hetmyer catch that sealed the win for Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)