Wanindu Hasaranga Shines as Rajasthan Royals Halt Chennai Super Kings
Wanindu Hasaranga's exceptional performance led Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's 63-run effort, Hasaranga's four wickets throttled CSK's chase, marking their second straight loss. Late efforts by Dhoni and Jadeja fell short of the target.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Wanindu Hasaranga's magnificent spell carried Rajasthan Royals to a tightly contested six-run win over Chennai Super Kings.
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad bravely fought back with a stellar 63 off 44 balls. However, Hasaranga's 4/35 stifled the chase, holding CSK to 176/6, marking their second consecutive loss.
Despite late fireworks from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, the target proved insurmountable as Sandeep Sharma held firm, aided by a spectacular Hetmyer catch that sealed the win for Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects on MS Dhoni's Impact and His CSK Reunion
MS Dhoni's Potential Swansong and The Pressure of New Captains in IPL 2025
MS Dhoni: The Evergreen Legend Shines Again in IPL 2025
MS Dhoni's Stumping Magic Shines at IPL 'El Clasico'
Ruturaj Gaikwad: The New Era of Leadership at Chennai Super Kings