Wanindu Hasaranga Shines as Rajasthan Royals Halt Chennai Super Kings

Wanindu Hasaranga's exceptional performance led Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's 63-run effort, Hasaranga's four wickets throttled CSK's chase, marking their second straight loss. Late efforts by Dhoni and Jadeja fell short of the target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:34 IST
Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Wanindu Hasaranga's magnificent spell carried Rajasthan Royals to a tightly contested six-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad bravely fought back with a stellar 63 off 44 balls. However, Hasaranga's 4/35 stifled the chase, holding CSK to 176/6, marking their second consecutive loss.

Despite late fireworks from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, the target proved insurmountable as Sandeep Sharma held firm, aided by a spectacular Hetmyer catch that sealed the win for Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

