Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja's Resilience Shines

Chennai Super Kings showcased a resilient performance despite formidable bowling by Hasaranga. Rachin Ravindra fell early, while Gaikwad made 63. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 32 as CSK reached 176-6. Hasaranga bagged four wickets, proving pivotal in restricting the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:40 IST
In a thrilling showdown, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 176 for 6 in their 20 overs despite facing a tough bowling attack from Wanindu Hasaranga. Ruturaj Gaikwad's admirable knock of 63 set the tempo, but it was Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 32 that anchored the innings.

Hasaranga was the standout bowler, ending with remarkable figures of 4-35 in his full quota of overs, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma supported with a wicket each. Early dismissals tested CSK's resolve, but they weathered the storm to post a competitive total.

The innings saw contributions from Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni, despite none of them managing to convert their starts. The result leaves fans eager to see how CSK's bowling lineup responds in the latter part of the match.

