Damian McKenzie: Securing New Zealand's Rugby Future

Damian McKenzie, New Zealand's flyhalf, has renewed his contract with the All Blacks till 2029. Coveted by international clubs, he remains a key figure in coach Scott Robertson's Rugby World Cup plans. McKenzie aims for championship glory with the Chiefs and a dominant run in future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 31-03-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:03 IST
In a significant move for New Zealand rugby, flyhalf Damian McKenzie has extended his contract with the national team through the 2029 season. This decision is a strategic success for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, who values McKenzie's exceptional talents and game-changing abilities.

The 29-year-old Waikato Chiefs playmaker, boasting 61 tests for New Zealand, was previously Robertson's preferred flyhalf. Despite losing his starting spot to Beauden Barrett, McKenzie's commitment reflects his growth and potential to contribute significantly in upcoming global tournaments like the Rugby World Cup.

His four-year contract extension follows keen interest from international clubs, as noted by Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan. McKenzie's aspirations include achieving championship success with the Chiefs and making a substantial impact in New Zealand's 2027 Rugby World Cup squad, as well as against the British & Irish Lions in 2029.

