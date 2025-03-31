Teen Sensation Jakub Mensik Stuns Djokovic for Miami Open Triumph

In a remarkable twist at the Miami Open, 19-year-old Czech tennis player Jakub Mensik stunned the tennis world by defeating his idol, Novak Djokovic, in straight sets: 7-6(4), 7-6(4).

This victory marks Mensik's first ATP title, a significant milestone achieved by outpacing and outsmarting Djokovic, who was on the hunt for his 100th career title, a feat achieved by only two other men in the Open Era, Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

The match itself was delayed by rain, adding tension to an already highly-anticipated showdown. Despite only his second appearance in an ATP final, Mensik's powerful serve and determination saw him deliver 14 aces, a testament to his rising prowess in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)