Teen Sensation Jakub Mensik Stuns Djokovic for Miami Open Triumph

19-year-old Jakub Mensik from the Czech Republic defeated Novak Djokovic in an intense match at the Miami Open, winning his first ATP title. Djokovic, aiming for his 100th career title, was overwhelmed by Mensik's speed and performance, which included 14 aces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 08:28 IST
Jakub Mensik

In a remarkable twist at the Miami Open, 19-year-old Czech tennis player Jakub Mensik stunned the tennis world by defeating his idol, Novak Djokovic, in straight sets: 7-6(4), 7-6(4).

This victory marks Mensik's first ATP title, a significant milestone achieved by outpacing and outsmarting Djokovic, who was on the hunt for his 100th career title, a feat achieved by only two other men in the Open Era, Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

The match itself was delayed by rain, adding tension to an already highly-anticipated showdown. Despite only his second appearance in an ATP final, Mensik's powerful serve and determination saw him deliver 14 aces, a testament to his rising prowess in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

