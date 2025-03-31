Lille Capitalizes on Goalkeeping Error to Beat Lens
Lille seized a 1-0 victory against Lens, thanks to a goalkeeping blunder by Mathew Ryan, moving them level on points with Nice in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Le Havre secured a critical win against Nantes. Brest maintained a strong lead to overcome Toulouse, while PSG closed in on another Ligue 1 title.
- Country:
- France
Lille capitalized on a goalkeeping blunder for a 1-0 victory over Lens, drawing level on points with Nice in Ligue 1. The match turned in the 19th minute when Matias Fernandez-Pardo pounced on a mistake by Australia's goalie Mathew Ryan, who fumbled a routine back pass.
Elsewhere, Abdoulaye Touré's pair of penalties powered Le Havre to a crucial 3-2 win over his former club Nantes, propelling them to the relegation-playoff spot. Touré's penalties flanked a singular Nantes goal by Saïdou Sow.
In other matches, Brest sustained pressure to win 4-2 against Toulouse, Rennes defeated Angers 3-0, and Paris Saint-Germain steamrolled Saint-Etienne 6-1 to near another Ligue 1 title, needing only a draw in their upcoming game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's 'Double Blunders' Amid Rising Unemployment
Millie Bobby Brown Visits Brazil as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Empowering Girls and Advocating for Their Rights
UNICEF Urges Taliban: Lift Education Ban on Afghan Girls Now
Sudan Conflict Escalates: UNICEF Condemns Attack on Humanitarian Lifeline
UNICEF condemns looting of lifesaving supplies for children in Sudan