Left Menu

Lille Capitalizes on Goalkeeping Error to Beat Lens

Lille seized a 1-0 victory against Lens, thanks to a goalkeeping blunder by Mathew Ryan, moving them level on points with Nice in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Le Havre secured a critical win against Nantes. Brest maintained a strong lead to overcome Toulouse, while PSG closed in on another Ligue 1 title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:42 IST
Lille Capitalizes on Goalkeeping Error to Beat Lens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Lille capitalized on a goalkeeping blunder for a 1-0 victory over Lens, drawing level on points with Nice in Ligue 1. The match turned in the 19th minute when Matias Fernandez-Pardo pounced on a mistake by Australia's goalie Mathew Ryan, who fumbled a routine back pass.

Elsewhere, Abdoulaye Touré's pair of penalties powered Le Havre to a crucial 3-2 win over his former club Nantes, propelling them to the relegation-playoff spot. Touré's penalties flanked a singular Nantes goal by Saïdou Sow.

In other matches, Brest sustained pressure to win 4-2 against Toulouse, Rennes defeated Angers 3-0, and Paris Saint-Germain steamrolled Saint-Etienne 6-1 to near another Ligue 1 title, needing only a draw in their upcoming game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025