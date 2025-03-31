Lille Capitalizes on Goalkeeping Error to Beat Lens

Lille capitalized on a goalkeeping blunder for a 1-0 victory over Lens, drawing level on points with Nice in Ligue 1. The match turned in the 19th minute when Matias Fernandez-Pardo pounced on a mistake by Australia's goalie Mathew Ryan, who fumbled a routine back pass.

Elsewhere, Abdoulaye Touré's pair of penalties powered Le Havre to a crucial 3-2 win over his former club Nantes, propelling them to the relegation-playoff spot. Touré's penalties flanked a singular Nantes goal by Saïdou Sow.

In other matches, Brest sustained pressure to win 4-2 against Toulouse, Rennes defeated Angers 3-0, and Paris Saint-Germain steamrolled Saint-Etienne 6-1 to near another Ligue 1 title, needing only a draw in their upcoming game.

