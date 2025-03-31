Thrilling Victories and Stunning Upsets: A Weekend of Sports Surprises

This weekend was a whirlwind in sports, with the Arizona Diamondbacks staging an extraordinary comeback. Led by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Josh Naylor, they claimed a 10-6 win over the Cubs. Elsewhere, Alex Ovechkin closed in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goal record despite the Capitals' defeat to the Sabres.

Nineteen-year-old Jakub Mensik made headlines by defeating Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final, marking his first ATP title. The young Czech player overcame Djokovic, who was aiming for his 100th ATP title, in straight sets, leaving both admirers and the veteran himself content with the outcome.

The action continued as the Steelers kept their quarterback strategy broad amidst consideration of Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Yankees drew attention with their powerhouse 'torpedo bats' in an impressive start to the MLB season, sweeping a series against the Brewers with a commanding performance.

