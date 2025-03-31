Min Woo Lee: Breaking Out of the Shadows with PGA Triumph

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee emerged from his sister Minjee's shadow by securing his first victory on the U.S. PGA Tour in Texas on Sunday. Leading overnight, Lee overcame nerves to fend off a strong challenge from world number one Scottie Scheffler, ultimately clinching a one-stroke win at the Houston Open.

Despite a bogey on the par-five 16th hole that allowed Scheffler to close in, the 26-year-old Western Australian maintained his composure, parring the final two holes for a 20-under total of 260, marking his fifth professional win. Lee and his sister Minjee, both golf champions, are among the rare siblings to represent Australia at the same Olympic Games.

Their achievements include Min Woo's U.S. Junior Amateur win in 2016 and Minjee's major victories in the LPGA, including the 2021 Evian Championship and the 2022 U.S. Women's Open. The siblings plan a rare reunion in Las Vegas to celebrate his achievement, as Minjee competes in the LPGA's Match Play event.

