Azmatullah Omarzai: Afghanistan's All-Round Cricket Star Eyes T20 Glory

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, seeks to transition his ODI successes to T20 format. This includes raising his strike rate and honing his fast bowling skills, as he prepares for the upcoming World Cup. He emphasizes the importance of learning from seasoned players like Ricky Ponting.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:10 IST
Azmatullah Omarzai: Afghanistan's All-Round Cricket Star Eyes T20 Glory
Azmatullah Omarzai
  Country:
  India

Afghan cricketer Azmatullah Omarzai aims to replicate his ODI success within the T20 arena. Known as the first ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year from Afghanistan, Omarzai is focusing on enhancing his batting strike rate and fast bowling pace.

The past year has been transformative for the 25-year-old, who has emerged as a leading all-rounder on the international stage. His exceptional performance in the Champions Trophy against England showcased his prowess, with a pivotal all-round contribution helping secure a famous victory.

Omarzai plans to utilize the IPL as a platform to refine his T20 skills, specifically targeting improving his batting and strengthening his bowling capabilities, as he seeks to position himself as an integral player for Afghanistan leading into next year's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

