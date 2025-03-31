Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Tackle Knight Riders in IPL Showdown

In a thrilling IPL match, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai introduced Will Jacks and debutant Ashwani Kumar, while KKR added Sunil Narine, replacing Moeen Ali. The teams engaged in a tough battle at the IPL arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:12 IST
In an action-packed Indian Premier League match on Monday, the Mumbai Indians, captained by Hardik Pandya, opted to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Mumbai lineup saw the introduction of Will Jacks and featured Ashwani Kumar's debut, enhancing their bowling attack. Meanwhile, Kolkata tweaked their squad by bringing in Sunil Narine in place of Moeen Ali, adding variety to their bowling options.

The stage was set for an intense face-off, with key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock poised to showcase their talents, promising cricket fans an exciting run of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

