Mumbai Indians Tackle Knight Riders in IPL Showdown

In an action-packed Indian Premier League match on Monday, the Mumbai Indians, captained by Hardik Pandya, opted to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Mumbai lineup saw the introduction of Will Jacks and featured Ashwani Kumar's debut, enhancing their bowling attack. Meanwhile, Kolkata tweaked their squad by bringing in Sunil Narine in place of Moeen Ali, adding variety to their bowling options.

The stage was set for an intense face-off, with key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock poised to showcase their talents, promising cricket fans an exciting run of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)