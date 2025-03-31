Left Menu

Adani Invitational Golf Championship: A New Landmark in Indian Golfing History

The inaugural Adani Invitational Golf Championship, a prestigious tournament with a Rs 1.5 crore prize purse, is set to take place from April 1 to April 4 in Greater Noida. Co-staged by the Adani Group and PGTI, the event will host 126 players, including top Indian and international professionals.

PGTI president Kapil Dev with Adani Enterprises Limited director Pranav Adani at curtain-raiser of Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
The Adani Group, in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), is set to host the inaugural Adani Invitational Golf Championship from April 1 to April 4 at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, Greater Noida. The tournament comes with a lucrative prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore, marking PGTI's return to the venue after an 11-year hiatus.

The championship's curtain-raiser event was held on March 29 at The Belvedere Golf and Country Club, Ahmedabad, where top Indian golfers conducted a clinic for children from Adani International School, in the presence of Pranav Adani and Kapil Dev. The main event will feature 126 players, 124 professionals, and two amateurs, competing in a stroke-play format across four 18-hole rounds, with the top 50 and ties progressing after two rounds.

Notable participants include Ajeetesh Sandhu and Om Prakash Chouhan, among others, facing international rivals from countries like Sri Lanka, the United States, and Bangladesh. Players from Noida and Greater Noida will also join the competition. Participants express excitement over the Adani Group's involvement, emphasizing its potential impact on Indian golf infrastructure and the significance of the event in boosting the sport's popularity in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

