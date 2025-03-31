Rajgir, Bihar Set to Shine as Asia Cup 2025 Host

Rajgir, a historic city in Bihar, is gearing up to host the Asia Cup 2025 after an MoU was signed between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority. Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, expressed pride in hosting the event in a city renowned for its cultural heritage and developing sports infrastructure.

According to Kumar, the prestigious tournament signifies Bihar's rising prominence on the global sports map and is expected to attract fans worldwide. He views the event as a catalyst for youth inspiration and sports growth in the region, wishing participating teams an exciting competition.

Scheduled from August 29 to September 7 at the new Rajgir Hockey Stadium, this edition marks a critical moment for India's sports infrastructure. The tournament will feature eight teams, with six confirmed and two to be decided via the AHF Cup qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)