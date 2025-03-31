Kraigg Brathwaite Steps Down: A New Era for West Indies Cricket
Kraigg Brathwaite resigns as West Indies Test captain after four years, passing leadership to Shai Hope for T20I. His tenure included wins in Australia and Pakistan. A new captain will be announced before the home series against Australia, ushering in the next ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Kraigg Brathwaite has resigned as the skipper of the West Indies Test team, ending a four-year tenure that saw significant accomplishments, including a historical win in Australia. The decision comes as part of a broader leadership shift, with Shai Hope taking over the T20I captaincy.
Brathwaite, who took over as Test captain from Jason Holder in March 2021, facilitated a smooth transition by resigning ahead of the important home series against Australia. The move allows him to focus on batting, with the upcoming series marking the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Under Brathwaite's leadership, the West Indies secured historic victories against top cricketing nations, earning praise from Cricket West Indies. As the team prepares for the upcoming Australia series, a new Test captain will be announced soon, signaling a new era for West Indies cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
