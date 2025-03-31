Left Menu

Kraigg Brathwaite Steps Down: A New Era for West Indies Cricket

Kraigg Brathwaite resigns as West Indies Test captain after four years, passing leadership to Shai Hope for T20I. His tenure included wins in Australia and Pakistan. A new captain will be announced before the home series against Australia, ushering in the next ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stjohns | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:47 IST
Kraigg Brathwaite Steps Down: A New Era for West Indies Cricket
Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite has resigned as the skipper of the West Indies Test team, ending a four-year tenure that saw significant accomplishments, including a historical win in Australia. The decision comes as part of a broader leadership shift, with Shai Hope taking over the T20I captaincy.

Brathwaite, who took over as Test captain from Jason Holder in March 2021, facilitated a smooth transition by resigning ahead of the important home series against Australia. The move allows him to focus on batting, with the upcoming series marking the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Under Brathwaite's leadership, the West Indies secured historic victories against top cricketing nations, earning praise from Cricket West Indies. As the team prepares for the upcoming Australia series, a new Test captain will be announced soon, signaling a new era for West Indies cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025