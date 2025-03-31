Left Menu

Ashwani Kumar's Sensational Debut: Mumbai Indians Dominate

Ashwani Kumar, in his IPL debut, led Mumbai Indians to a stunning victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The 23-year-old seamer took 4 wickets for 24 runs, setting a record for a debutant. MI's bowlers dismantled KKR for 116, highlighting Kumar's exceptional performance.

In a commanding IPL debut, left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar spearheaded Mumbai Indians to an overwhelming victory against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Kumar's impressive performance on Monday, where he claimed 4 wickets for 24 runs, set the stage for Mumbai's dominance, bowling out KKR for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs, marking the lowest team total of this season.

The 23-year-old's exceptional spell included crucial dismissals of players like Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell, breaking the back of the Knight Riders' innings. Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult's earlier breakthroughs set the tone, cutting through KKR's lineup during the powerplay.

On a fresh Wankhede pitch offering swing and bounce, the Mumbai bowlers capitalized on KKR's poor application with the bat. Kumar's standout performance broke multiple records, as he became the first Indian to take four wickets on IPL debut, leaving KKR's batsmen struggling to find momentum.

