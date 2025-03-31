Ashwani Kumar Dazzles in IPL Debut with Four-Wicket Haul

Mumbai Indians' pacer Ashwani Kumar made a remarkable debut in the Indian Premier League, claiming four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders and wrapping up their innings at 116 runs on Monday in Mumbai.

KKR started their innings with Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock. Narine was dismissed by Trent Boult for a duck, while de Kock fell to Deepak Chahar soon after for just one run.

Despite counter-attacks by KKR's Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ashwani's clinical bowling dismantled the team. Key dismissals included Rahane and Andre Russell, with MI's Deepak Chahar and Vignesh Puthur contributing crucial wickets. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 26 for KKR.

