Ashwani Kumar Dazzles in IPL Debut with Four-Wicket Haul

Mumbai Indians debutant Ashwani Kumar clinched four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, bowling them out for 116 in IPL's 12th match. The KKR innings saw early dismissals by MI's Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, with Kumar delivering a standout performance, dismantling key players and hindering KKR's attempts to score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:52 IST
Ashwani Kumar. (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' pacer Ashwani Kumar made a remarkable debut in the Indian Premier League, claiming four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders and wrapping up their innings at 116 runs on Monday in Mumbai.

KKR started their innings with Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock. Narine was dismissed by Trent Boult for a duck, while de Kock fell to Deepak Chahar soon after for just one run.

Despite counter-attacks by KKR's Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ashwani's clinical bowling dismantled the team. Key dismissals included Rahane and Andre Russell, with MI's Deepak Chahar and Vignesh Puthur contributing crucial wickets. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 26 for KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

