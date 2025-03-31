Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini and Renzo Furlan Part Ways After a Decade of Tennis Triumphs

Jasmine Paolini, the Italian tennis star, has ended her successful decade-long partnership with coach Renzo Furlan. Their collaboration peaked last year with notable accomplishments, including Grand Slam finals appearances and Olympic gold. As Paolini moves forward, she expresses gratitude for Furlan's significant role in her career growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:09 IST
Jasmine Paolini and Renzo Furlan Part Ways After a Decade of Tennis Triumphs
Jasmine Paolini

In a surprising turn of events, Italian tennis sensation Jasmine Paolini has announced the end of her enduring partnership with her renowned coach, Renzo Furlan. This announcement comes after a decade of remarkable success, highlighted by appearances in Grand Slam finals and an Olympic gold victory last year.

Under Furlan's guidance, Paolini reached new heights, notably being a runner-up at the 2024 French Open and Wimbledon, and clinching a doubles gold at the Paris Olympics. Despite a less stellar 2025 season so far, their professional separation raises questions about Paolini's forthcoming performance, especially with the French Open on the horizon.

Expressing deep gratitude, Paolini reflected on Furlan's immense contribution to her career, stating that his teachings will continue to inspire her. She acknowledged his sacrifices and dedication, thanking him for his unwavering support throughout their journey. The tennis world keenly awaits Paolini's next steps in her illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025