Jasmine Paolini and Renzo Furlan Part Ways After a Decade of Tennis Triumphs

In a surprising turn of events, Italian tennis sensation Jasmine Paolini has announced the end of her enduring partnership with her renowned coach, Renzo Furlan. This announcement comes after a decade of remarkable success, highlighted by appearances in Grand Slam finals and an Olympic gold victory last year.

Under Furlan's guidance, Paolini reached new heights, notably being a runner-up at the 2024 French Open and Wimbledon, and clinching a doubles gold at the Paris Olympics. Despite a less stellar 2025 season so far, their professional separation raises questions about Paolini's forthcoming performance, especially with the French Open on the horizon.

Expressing deep gratitude, Paolini reflected on Furlan's immense contribution to her career, stating that his teachings will continue to inspire her. She acknowledged his sacrifices and dedication, thanking him for his unwavering support throughout their journey. The tennis world keenly awaits Paolini's next steps in her illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)