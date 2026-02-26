France's Badminton Revolution: Aiming for Olympic Gold

French badminton is gaining momentum, as evidenced by Christo Popov's World Tour Finals triumph and a historic win by the national team at the European Championships.

For decades, European badminton has been dominated by Denmark among Asian giants, but France is making strides with emerging stars like Popov, Alex Lanier, and the mixed doubles duo of Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue winning titles.

The French Badminton Federation's long-term investment in a culture of performance is bearing fruit, with increasing participation now reaching 250,000 registered players, supported by training centers and strategic club networks.