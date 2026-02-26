France's Badminton Revolution: Aiming for Olympic Gold
French badminton is on the rise, marked by Christo Popov's World Tour Finals win and a groundbreaking European team victory. The French Badminton Federation sees this as a pivotal moment, paving the way for future Olympic success through the development of emerging talents and a professional training ecosystem.
For decades, European badminton has been dominated by Denmark among Asian giants, but France is making strides with emerging stars like Popov, Alex Lanier, and the mixed doubles duo of Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue winning titles.
The French Badminton Federation's long-term investment in a culture of performance is bearing fruit, with increasing participation now reaching 250,000 registered players, supported by training centers and strategic club networks.